Nigerian Senator Indicts French Cameroun’s Military For Taraba Attack, I.G V.P Yerima Avails Evidence

By Mbah Godlove

Borno State’s Senator, Ali Ndume says circumstances surrounding the attack of a community in Taraba show French Cameroun’s military masterminded the act.

The outspoken Nigerian lawmaker intimated that Ambazonian fighters could not have been responsible for the act.

He said it was more of a communal clash at the borders of Nigeria and La Republique du Cameroun.

Senator Ndume firmly intimated that Ambazonia, being a “stateless” group, could not have infringed on Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“I don’t want you to take it the way you say it now like an external aggression. I have listened to the governor, this is more of communal or tribal conflict that affects communities along our borders,” he revealed recently.

He however entreated the government of Nigeria to take stringent measures that will ensure the safety of the population living along the borders.

The Senator’s outing came shortly after Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku claimed that Ambazonian Forces had attacked and killed a traditional ruler in the area.

The Vice President of the Ambazonian interim government, Dabney Yerima, on his part, refuted the allegations against Restoration Fighters.

He intimated that the war of liberation has not been extended to French Cameroun, and could, for no reason, target a friendly Anglophone country like Nigeria.

“We have not taken this war to La Republique du Cameroun, there is no reason whatsoever for our Liberation fighters to take it to a friendly neighboring country. Our liberation fighters have no motive or interest to invade another friendly Anglo-Saxon country.”

According to analyses made by Vice President Yerima, H.E Mohamadou Buhari, and French President, Emmanuel Macron could be accomplices of the attack in Taraba.

V.P Yerima revealed that, on the 10th of November 2020, President Buhari paid a visit to Emanuel Macron.

Shortly after the visit, “French Cameroun’s soldiers illegally invaded Taraba State (Nigeria) for unknown reasons. They caused havoc on the people living in that community,” he revealed.

Many suggest that France is trying to use the Nigerian President to tarnish the reputation of Ambazonian fighters.