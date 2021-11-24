Connect with us

Breaking News

Ekondo Titi School Attack Leaves Thousands in Tears
Advertisement

Breaking News

Cameroun Military Burnt Civilians Alive In Mbengwi Road Bamenda

Breaking News

Fresh Protest Ensue In Buea After Brutal Colonial Killing

Breaking News

Outrage, Consternation In Ambazonia As Colonial Forces Gun Down Pupil In A Month

Breaking News

Breaking News: Buea Denizens React Bitterly After Colonial Gendarme Kills School Kid

Breaking News

French Cameroun's Killing Of PPC Ntoanfang Christian Spurs Outcry

Breaking News

Tears Flow In Pinyin Over Brutal Killings

Breaking News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Bali Attack Drop 4 Colonial Agents Dead

Breaking News News

Colonial Governor Lures Buea Population With Empty Special Status

Breaking News

The government in Abuja is building a legacy of kidnapping and rendition-Dr Cho Ayaba

Breaking News

Ekondo Titi School Attack Leaves Thousands in Tears

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Ekondo Titi School Attack Leaves Thousands in Tears

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Ekondo Titi, Southern Zone has been in grief and consternation after heavily armed gunmen raided some schools in the locality.

Earlier this Wednesday, November 24 about 30 armed men invaded some schools in Ekondo Titi where about 3 students and a teacher were reportedly killed and several others injured.

It remains unclear those behind the attack but it is believed colonial soldiers masterminded it with the hope to sabotage restoration forces.

The people of Ekondo Titi remained weeping all day as they are yet to come to terms with such a situation.

Wednesday’s massacre comes after a similar action resulted in the shooting to death of 2 school kids by colonial soldiers in Buea and Bamenda.

Meantime, human right activists have condemned the attack on schools in Ekondo Titi, stressing that, education is an inalienable right that ought to be respected by all.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.