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Two young men were shot dead in Mankon, in Mezam County, on Monday, June 22, by occupying La République du Cameroun forces during a military operation in the Alakoro-Mankon area.

Local residents who spoke to BaretaNews rejected claims circulating in pro-government circles that the victims were Ambazonian fighters. Community members insist the two men were innocent civilians with no known links to any self-defence group operating in the area.

According to witnesses, heavily armed regime forces moved into the neighbourhood following what security sources described as intelligence reports. An ambush was reportedly set up along a road in Alakoro, where the two victims were intercepted and shot.

Residents say the operation ended with both men lying dead by the roadside, creating panic among locals who gathered from a distance to observe the aftermath. Images and eyewitness accounts from the scene showed the bodies remaining on the roadside for some time after the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear. No independent evidence has been presented publicly linking the victims to Ambazonian restoration forces. Family members and residents have reportedly demanded that authorities provide proof to support the allegations made against the deceased.

As of the time of this report, the military authorities of La République du Cameroun had not issued any official statement identifying the victims or explaining the details of the operation.

 

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews 

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