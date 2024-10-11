Debate Over Colonial President’s Whereabouts: A Non-Issue for Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove

The debate surrounding the whereabouts and health of Paul Biya, the long-time president of French Cameroun, has been stifled once again by the regime. Freedom of speech remains tightly controlled in French Cameroun, particularly when it comes to discussions about the ailing leader, who has ruled for 42 years. Now 91 years old, Biya has not been seen since he reportedly left for China over a month ago, prompting widespread speculation about his health and whether he is still alive.

However, for many in Ambazonia, this debate holds little significance. Whether Biya is alive or dead, his influence over the ongoing conflict in Ambazonia is seen as negligible. The belief among many Ambazonians is that the regime has already been preparing his successor—another figure viewed as a continuation of the same authoritarian rule. As such, the focus remains on the struggle for independence, not on the fate of the colonial president.

A recent statement from French Cameroun’s Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji, further underscores the regime’s refusal to allow public discourse on the matter. In a press release dated October 9, Atanga Nji warned that anyone caught discussing the president’s health would face severe consequences. Colonial governors were instructed to enforce this undemocratic order, which many see as further evidence that Biya’s rule benefits only a select few.

While it remains unclear whether Biya is dead or alive, Ambazonians are urged not to be distracted by his potential demise. The liberation struggle for Ambazonia is far from over, and Biya’s eventual passing will not mark the end of the fight for independence. Instead, Ambazonians are encouraged to remain vigilant, as the regime’s response to the president’s death—or even rumors of it—could bring about unexpected developments.

The message from Ambazonian leaders is clear: Biya’s fate is irrelevant to the ultimate goal of freedom. His rule, whether in life or death, is seen as nothing more than a chapter in the larger story of Ambazonia’s fight for self-determination.