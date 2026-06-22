The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) has announced the passing of its former Moderator, The Very Reverend Dr. Festus Asana, who died on Monday, June 22, in Orlando, United States.

Dr. Asana, a respected church leader and influential voice within the PCC, served as Moderator from February 2010 to 2014. During his tenure, he oversaw the affairs of one of the largest Protestant denominations in Ambazonia and left a lasting mark on the church through his firm commitment to discipline, constitutional order, and Presbyterian traditions.

He became the fifth Moderator of the PCC after succeeding the two-term Moderator, Rev. Dr. Nyansako-ni-Nku. At the end of his mandate in 2014, he handed over leadership to Rt. Rev. Dr. Fonki Samuel Forba.

Throughout his ministry, Dr. Asana earned a reputation as a principled churchman who remained unwavering in his interpretation and application of PCC policies. His strong attachment to the church constitution made him a respected figure among both clergy and laity.

Even after leaving office, he continued to play an advisory role within the denomination. Ahead of the election that eventually produced the current PCC Moderator, Dr. Asana publicly intervened to remind the outgoing Moderator, Rt Rev. Dr. Fonki Samuel Forba, of the importance of respecting and upholding the constitutional provisions governing the church.

His death marks the end of an important chapter in the history of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon. Tributes are expected to pour in from church leaders, Christians, and members of the wider Ambazonian community who remember him for his dedication to the church and his steadfast defence of Presbyterian values.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family and church authorities in the coming days.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews