Outrage Over Mautu killings As Right Groups Demand Justice

Published

16 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove.

Some human right groups have begun condemning in strong terms the brutal murder of over eight Ambazonians by the military of French Cameroun.

The groups are pressing for justice to be served to the families of the bereaved in Mautu, Muyuka local government area of Ambazonia’s Southern Zone.

Among the the human right bodies which labelled the act atrocious, is the Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA.

According to a communique published by the Buea based organization Monday January 11, victims of the incident included children and women which CHARDA described as vulnerable groups.

The right group bitterly questioned what an old woman and her grandchild might have done to be killed in cold blood.

As BN had earlier reported, a contingent of colonial military raided Mautu over 24 hours ago, crushing over eight Ambazonian women and children to death.

The Mautu incident is just one out of a myriad cases were innocent ordinary citizens are being gruesomely killed by French Cameroun soldiers recently.

