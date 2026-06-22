A vehicle transporting contraband fuel, commonly known across Ambazonia as Funge, was completely consumed by fire on Monday, June 22, 2026, near the GCE Board in Buea, Fako County.

The incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. as the Carina E vehicle was descending towards Molyko. Witnesses say the vehicle suddenly caught fire and, within minutes, was engulfed in flames, reducing both the car and its fuel cargo to ashes.

Fortunately, no human casualties were recorded. However, property losses are estimated at several million CFA francs. The driver reportedly survived the incident but was subsequently arrested by the occupying La République security forces on allegations of endangering public safety.

The incident unfolded on a Monday, widely observed across Ambazonia as a ghost town day. As a result, the area around the GCE Board and the Molyko axis remained largely deserted, significantly reducing the risk of casualties and preventing what could have turned into a major disaster in one of Buea’s busiest neighbourhoods.

Residents who later gathered around the scene noted that had the fire erupted on a normal business day, the consequences could have been far more devastating, given the heavy pedestrian and commercial activity usually witnessed along the stretch linking Molyko to Great Soppo.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews