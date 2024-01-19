Connect with us

Freedom Fighters Maintain Control along Bafut Wum Road Amid Social Media Speculation
2 days ago

By Mbah Godlove

Recent discussions surrounding the Bafut Wum stretch of road have sparked controversy, with social media journalists suggesting that Colonial forces have seized control. Some reports even allege that regime soldiers are currently in the process of tarring the road.

However, our investigation can now confirm that the Bafut Wum road remains firmly under the effective control of Ambazonia forces. As of the time of this report, these forces have consistently demonstrated their commitment to thwarting alien forces seeking to impose colonial values and enslave Ambazonians.

Contrary to claims of ongoing road construction by regime soldiers, our authoritative sources verify that no such tarring activity is taking place on the mentioned road. The freedom fighters, dedicated to defending their homeland at any cost, continue to maintain a strong and vigilant presence in the area.

The situation along the Bafut Wum road underscores the persistent efforts of these freedom fighters to resist external influences and safeguard the values of Ambazonia against any form of colonial intrusion.

