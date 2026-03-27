Chaos gripped the ever-busy Molyko axis in Buea, capital of Fako County, this Friday morning, March 27, 2026, after a heavy-duty double-load truck lost control and rammed into business premises just after the MTN junction in Molyko.

Eyewitnesses on the ground told BaretaNews that the truck, reportedly heading downhill towards Mile 17, suddenly developed a brake failure. The driver, unable to control the speeding vehicle on the notorious slope, watched helplessly as the truck turned into a moving death trap, crashing violently into roadside shops.

The incident occurred along the Molyko–Mile 17 stretch, a road long known by locals as a danger zone due to its steep descent and frequent mechanical failures involving heavy trucks. This latest crash once again exposes the negligence and lack of control that continue to endanger the lives of Ambazonians in Fako.

Traders and business owners in the area were caught off guard as the truck ploughed into structures, destroying goods and properties within seconds. Panic spread across the neighbourhood as bystanders fled for safety, fearing further explosions or casualties.

At the time of this report, the full extent of damages and possible injuries remains unclear. However, local sources confirm significant material destruction, with several businesses reduced to rubble.

This incident adds to a growing list of accidents along the Buea–Mile 17 road, raising serious concerns about road safety enforcement and the mechanical condition of heavy-duty vehicles operating in Ambazonia. Many residents blame the continuous use of unfit trucks and the absence of proper regulatory checks.

As the dust settles in Molyko, the people of Buea are once again left counting their losses, while questions linger over how many more lives and livelihoods must be sacrificed before decisive action is taken.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews