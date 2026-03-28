Tension in Muyuka as Government Forces Storm Ikata After Deadly Ambush

Residents in Ikata village, located in the Muyuka LGA, have reported a heavy deployment of government forces following a deadly attack on security personnel earlier today.

According to local sources, dozens of armed government troops entered the village in what witnesses described as a rapid and forceful operation. The deployment comes in the wake of an ambush that reportedly left two government forces dead, while two others remain unaccounted for.

Eyewitnesses say the atmosphere in Ikata is tense, with residents expressing fear amid the ongoing military presence. Movement within and around the village has reportedly been restricted as security forces continue operations.

BaretaNews understands that a video circulating online shows a group of armed separatist fighters claiming responsibility for the attack. The group, reportedly operating under a self-styled commander known as “General FM Sky,” stated that they carried out the ambush targeting government forces earlier this morning.

At the time of reporting, there has been no official statement from authorities regarding the incident or the status of the missing personnel.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow as information becomes available.