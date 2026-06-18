The French Cameroun regime has received a major consignment of humanitarian food assistance from the People’s Republic of China in a ceremony held at the Wouri Seaport in Douala on June 18.

The handover ceremony was attended by the regime’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, alongside senior administrative officials and representatives of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Cameroun. The donation comprises 1,630 tonnes of rice and 880 tonnes of wheat, bringing the total quantity of food assistance to more than 2,500 tonnes.

According to officials, the food supplies are intended to support vulnerable populations across various parts of the country. Authorities disclosed that a significant portion of the consignment has already arrived at the Wouri Port in Douala, while additional shipments are expected before the end of the month.

Speaking during the ceremony, Paul Atanga Nji welcomed the Chinese assistance, describing it as a timely intervention as humanitarian challenges continue to affect several regions under the control of the Yaoundé regime. He further conveyed the regime’s appreciation to Beijing for what he termed a renewed demonstration of friendship and cooperation.

Chinese representatives, on their part, stated that the donation forms part of the longstanding relationship between China and Cameroun. They noted that cooperation between both parties continues to expand across multiple sectors, including humanitarian assistance, infrastructure, and economic development.

Distribution of the food aid is expected to commence in the coming days, with authorities indicating that beneficiaries will be drawn from several regions nationwide as the regime seeks to address growing humanitarian concerns.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews