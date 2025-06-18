BREAKING: Ambazonia Forces Launch Cross‑Border Raid into Cameroon

Bui County, Southern Cameroons — June 17, 2025: In a bold cross‑border strike early Wednesday morning, fighters from the Ambazonia Decolonization Forces attacked a Cameroonian military camp situated between West Region in Cameroon and Bui County in Ambazonia. Maloun le Petit is where the military control post is exactly situated. Reports indicate three soldiers were killed, several more wounded, and captured weapons included American and other Western-supplied arms.

The assault, which originated from Ambazonia, involved well-coordinated troops highly trained using American taxpayer funding. Sources say the attackers seized all foreign-supplied firearms at the camp.

Key Takeaways:

Casualties & Losses : Three Cameroonian soldiers killed, multiple injured.

Weapons Captured : All American and Western-supplied weapons in the camp were seized.

Backed by US Funds : Cameroun Forces are reportedly trained and supplied through American taxpayer-financed programs

Regional Context: The raid is a reflection of the ongoing war and separatist aspiration in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions.

BaretaNews will continue monitoring developments and will report when further details emerge.