Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BREAKING: Ambazonia Forces Launch Cross‑Border Raid into Cameroon

Bui County, Southern Cameroons — June 17, 2025: In a bold cross‑border strike early Wednesday morning, fighters from the Ambazonia Decolonization Forces attacked a Cameroonian military camp situated between West Region in Cameroon and Bui County in Ambazonia. Maloun le Petit is where the military control post is exactly situated. Reports indicate three soldiers were killed, several more wounded, and captured weapons included American and other Western-supplied arms.

The assault, which originated from Ambazonia, involved well-coordinated troops highly trained using American taxpayer funding. Sources say the attackers seized all foreign-supplied firearms at the camp.

Key Takeaways:

  • Casualties & Losses: Three Cameroonian soldiers killed, multiple injured.

  • Weapons Captured: All American and Western-supplied weapons in the camp were seized.

  • Backed by US Funds: Cameroun Forces are reportedly trained and supplied through American taxpayer-financed programs

  • Regional Context: The raid is a reflection of the ongoing war and separatist aspiration in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions.

BaretaNews will continue monitoring developments and will report when further details emerge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Ambazonia Governing Council Partners with Washington Lobbying Firm to Advocate for Recognition

Ambazonia Governing Council Partners with Washington Lobbying Firm to Advocate for Recognition…
  • January 16, 2025
  • 2 minute read
Pre-1972 Federation Cameroon- Ambazonia

US Government Counts Herself Out Of Ongoing French Cameroun Dialogue

  US Government Counts Herself Out Of Ongoing LRC Dialogue By Mbah…
  • October 1, 2019
  • 2 minute read

Revealed: Jacques Fame Ndongo and Team Own An Arms Warehouse

          Revealed: Jacques Fame Ndongo and Team Own…
  • December 11, 2017
  • 2 minute read

La Republique Lebialem SDO Shot As He Clandestinely Organised Banned Senatorial Elections

          La Republique Banned Senatorial Elections Costing Its…
  • March 22, 2018
  • 2 minute read