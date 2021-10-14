Breaking News: Buea Denizens React Bitterly After Colonial Gendarme Kills School Kid

By Mbah Godlove

The killing of a five-year-old school kid has spurred anger among denizens of Buea as they take to the street to revenge colonial military excesses.

Moments ago, a French Cameroun’s Gendarme officer shot dead a pupil at the primary section of the Catholic University Institute of Buea (CUIB).

The colonial uniformed officer was disgruntled after struggling in vain to extort 500frs from a driver having on board the 5-year-old, Caroline Ndialle

He then fired into the car, killing the school kid on the spot.

Angry Ambazonian youth responded swiftly by beating the culprit to death

The people are in pain.

The situation has left all activities in the Ambazonian capital shut down.

At the time of this report, there was still tension as it is feared Ambazonia Forces could intervene in the deadly incident.

Today’s happening comes five years after colonial French Cameroun’s soldiers tortured students of the University of Buea, a situation which later escalated into the ongoing Ambazonian war of independence.