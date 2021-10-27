Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Dreaded Ambazonian Commander Undergoing Treatment After Fierce Battle

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian commander, general Tiger of Bafut local government Area is responding to treatment following a bloody confrontation with colonial forces.

About a month ago, general Tiger headed a mixed squad of troops from neighboring Mankon in Bafut local government area in an attack at the aghiati colonial gendarme station.

During the said attack which Left some elements of the colonial military dead, general Tiger was injured on his leg and his arm.

A source close to the reputable commander disclosed to BN that, the general is fast responding to treatment.

” Despite his ill health, he continues to instruct his fighters on what strategies to apply in battling the enemies” our source revealed.

BN will not however disclose the current location of the commander for security reasons but he is said to be safe and rapidly responding to treatment.

