Ambazonian War Of Liberation: Ambazonia Lebialem Fighter Oliver Decries Score Settlement On Social Media
Published

1 day ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian fighter, Oliver who passed on as The King of lebialem has expressed disdain over the settling of scores on social media.

In an audio message addressed to Ambazonian activists Monday, October 25, 2021, the Lebialem Commander intimated that disclosing sensitive information on social media is a distraction to the ongoing war of liberation.

He stressed that although some activists may not be transparent enough, it is not good to sabotage them without carrying out a proper investigation.

Some generals are being frustrated and misguided because of the way some activists address issues related to the war of independence on social media, he revealed.

Oliver the king as he calls himself unequivocally called on leaders of the struggle to shun social media noise and rather invest time and energy on the peoples’ course for freedom.

