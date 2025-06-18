Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BUI UNITY WARRIORS STRIKE IN DONGA: FOUR LRC SOLDIERS NEUTRALIZED

Donga-Mantung, Ambazonia – 18 June 2025
Ambazonia freedom fighters under the banner of the Bui and Donga Mantung Unity Warriors have dealt a significant blow to La République du Cameroun’s military in Donga-Mantung. In a well-coordinated ambush earlier today, the warriors reportedly neutralized at least four LRC Bulu soldiers, sending them to what locals describe as the “Land of No Return.”

Sources within the resistance command confirmed the action, hailing it as a “big harvest” and a sign of the growing tactical discipline among frontline restoration forces.

“Our boys executed the mission with precision and bravery. This is yet another reminder that Ambazonians are unyielding in the fight for freedom and self-determination,” a source close to the Bui Unity Warriors stated.

The operation underscores the resilience and readiness of Ambazonia fighters to defend their homeland from ongoing occupation and militarization by Yaoundé forces.

The Ambazonia struggle continues under the principles of Pressure, Justice, and Dialogue, as valiant sons and daughters of the land resist decades of marginalization and oppression.

#AmbaBoys remain vigilant on the ground.
#BuiUnityWarriors #AmbazoniaResistance #DongaMantung

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like
Interim Government of Buea

A Long Night of Gun Battle in Buea as Restoration Forces Promise Hell on 20th May

A Long Night of Gun Battle in Buea as Restoration Forces Promise…
  • May 15, 2018
  • 2 minute read

Putin Russia Accuses West For Failed Decolonialization, Says Direct Negotiations Only Solution In Cameroons Conflict

The Russia Federation has taken a different tone to the ongoing conflict…
  • December 10, 2020
  • 1 minute read

Deputy SDF Ndu Mayor Was Assassinated- Family Confirmed

        My brother, Martin Fon Yembe was Assassinated –…
  • October 7, 2017
  • 5 minute read

BaretaNews Projection: Maurice Kamto Is Cameroun’s President-Elect

      BaretaNews Projection BaretaNews can now confidently project that from…
  • October 8, 2018
  • 1 minute read