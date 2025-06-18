BUI UNITY WARRIORS STRIKE IN DONGA: FOUR LRC SOLDIERS NEUTRALIZED

Donga-Mantung, Ambazonia – 18 June 2025

Ambazonia freedom fighters under the banner of the Bui and Donga Mantung Unity Warriors have dealt a significant blow to La République du Cameroun’s military in Donga-Mantung. In a well-coordinated ambush earlier today, the warriors reportedly neutralized at least four LRC Bulu soldiers, sending them to what locals describe as the “Land of No Return.”

Sources within the resistance command confirmed the action, hailing it as a “big harvest” and a sign of the growing tactical discipline among frontline restoration forces.

“Our boys executed the mission with precision and bravery. This is yet another reminder that Ambazonians are unyielding in the fight for freedom and self-determination,” a source close to the Bui Unity Warriors stated.

The operation underscores the resilience and readiness of Ambazonia fighters to defend their homeland from ongoing occupation and militarization by Yaoundé forces.

The Ambazonia struggle continues under the principles of Pressure, Justice, and Dialogue, as valiant sons and daughters of the land resist decades of marginalization and oppression.

#AmbaBoys remain vigilant on the ground.

#BuiUnityWarriors #AmbazoniaResistance #DongaMantung