By Mbah Godlove

A wave of shock swept through Bertoua in the early hours of Thursday, February 12, 2026, after a local shopkeeper was brutally killed inside his store in the Italie district. The victim, identified as Mayabou, was attacked at approximately 5:00 a.m., in a crime that has further heightened concerns over rising insecurity in the Eastern Region’s capital.

According to preliminary reports, the assailants exploited a moment of vulnerability to gain access to the shop, which is located near the EPC Emmanuel Church. The door was reportedly opened during the arrival of a bread delivery, providing the attackers with an opportunity to enter. Once inside, they launched a violent assault on the young shop manager, stabbing him multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators from the criminal investigation department later recovered a dagger believed to have been used in the attack, found abandoned on the shop floor. Authorities have yet to confirm the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether money or goods were stolen. An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and identify those responsible.

The killing has intensified fears among residents and business owners in Bertoua, a city that has witnessed a troubling rise in violent crime in recent months. What was once regarded as a relatively calm urban center is now grappling with repeated reports of armed attacks, robberies, and fatal assaults. Shopkeepers in particular say they feel increasingly exposed, with many describing a climate of anxiety that now shadows daily commercial activity.

Community members are calling for swift and decisive action from administrative authorities and security forces. Beyond public statements of concern, residents are demanding concrete measures to curb the growing wave of violence and restore confidence in public safety. For many, the issue is no longer abstract—it is a matter of survival.

The murder of Mayabou underscores broader concerns about the effectiveness of existing security arrangements and the urgent need for reinforced preventive strategies. As investigations continue, citizens are left asking how Bertoua reached this level of insecurity and, more importantly, what will be done to prevent further loss of life.

Until tangible solutions are implemented, fear remains palpable—and the pressure on authorities to act decisively continues to mount.