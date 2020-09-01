Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Calm is gradually returning in Bamenda following hours of deafening gunfire exchanges between Ambazonia Self Defense Forces and colonial military of French Cameroun this Tuesday, September 01.

About midday in areas such as City Chemist, Small Mankon, and Food Market, Ambazonia fighters in a counteroffensive against attacks launched by the colonial regime forces dubbed, operation clean Bamenda, targeted a checkpoint, killing at least one.

Sources say an Ambazonian bullet shot dead a colonial senior police inspector in the operation which lasted for over three hours.

The horrifying gunfire exchanges in Bamenda brought activities to an abrupt end as locals ran helter-skelter for refuge.

Local media reported that the chief capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone was completely deserted around 3:00 pm following Tuesday snare.

Days back, a French Cameroun military General in Bamenda intimated that the colonial army was making great strides towards crushing Ambazonian forces in the Northern Zone.

Many an Ambazonian have however described Tuesday’s broad day attack as a landmark self-defense tactic for pro-independence fighters.