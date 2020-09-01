Connect with us

News

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda
Advertisement

News

French Cameroun Bows To International Shame Over Military Atrocities In Northern Region

News

French Cameroun Forces Committing Grave Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia-International Right Group

News

Ambazonians Mourn Over Death Of Renown Writer, Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom

News

Horrifying Gunshots Keep Mankon Inhabitants In Perpetual Fear

News

Bamenda Ambazonia Fighters Vow To Die For Homeland

News

Kumba Protesters Go On Rampage Over Colonial Actrocities

News

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE ARMED CONFLICT IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS TO HOLD FROM OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 1, 2020

News

Victoria Accident: Outrage Over Colonial Military Brutality

News

Fru Ndi's House Turn Cameroun Military Camp Invites Heavy Fighting-Source

News

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

Published

10 hours ago

on

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove

Calm is gradually returning in Bamenda following hours of deafening gunfire exchanges between Ambazonia Self Defense Forces and colonial military of French Cameroun this Tuesday, September 01.

About midday in areas such as City Chemist, Small Mankon, and Food Market, Ambazonia fighters in a counteroffensive against attacks launched by the colonial regime forces dubbed, operation clean Bamenda, targeted a checkpoint, killing at least one.

Sources say an Ambazonian bullet shot dead a colonial senior police inspector in the operation which lasted for over three hours.

The horrifying gunfire exchanges in Bamenda brought activities to an abrupt end as locals ran helter-skelter for refuge.

Local media reported that the chief capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone was completely deserted around 3:00 pm following Tuesday snare.

Days back, a French Cameroun military General in Bamenda intimated that the colonial army was making great strides towards crushing Ambazonian forces in the Northern Zone.

Many an Ambazonian have however described Tuesday’s broad day attack as a landmark self-defense tactic for pro-independence fighters.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Mbeuh

    September 2, 2020 at 5:09 AM

    Bravo to our fighters. We support you spiritually and materially, we pray for your safety against LRC thugs. The struggle lives on and the march to Buea is irreversible.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.