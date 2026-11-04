The crimes-against-humanity allegation against Ambazonian leader Dr Cho Lucas Ayaba has been dropped in Norway, according to Norwegian newspaper VG. However, prosecutors are proceeding with allegations of complicity in war crimes and terrorism.

The development follows a post by Amba News Line, seen in a screenshot supplied to BaretaNews, which presents the outcome as a victory for Ambazonia and claims that charges relating to both crimes against humanity and war crimes were dropped for lack of evidence.

What the Norwegian reporting says

VG’s report of 4 November makes a narrower distinction. It says the crimes-against-humanity allegation was discontinued because it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt. It also cites state prosecutor Carl Fredrik Fari as saying that Ayaba is being prosecuted for complicity in war crimes and terrorist acts.

Separately, NTB reporting published by Radio Haugaland says Fari indicated on Wednesday morning that the indictment was still being finalised. That report gives 24 November as the planned start of proceedings in Oslo.

Ayaba denies the allegations

Ayaba’s lawyer, Morten Engesbak, says his client rejects the allegations. The defence places the case within the longstanding political conflict over discrimination, repression and self-determination in Cameroun, according to NTB.

The discontinuation of one allegation must therefore not be presented as the dismissal of the entire case. Allegations that remain are not findings of guilt.

BaretaNews has reviewed the supplied Amba News Line screenshot and the Norwegian reports, but has not independently obtained the prosecution’s decision or final indictment.

This is a developing story. BaretaNews will return to it with more details and further clarification.