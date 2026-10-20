A people’s political aspirations cannot be settled by the prosecution of one man.

BaretaNews Editorial | 20 October 2026

Ambazonia is on trial. That is our political warning as Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas prepares to face a trial reported to be scheduled to begin in Oslo on 10 November 2026. It is not a description of the court’s legal mandate: the proceedings concern an individual and the allegations against him. But outside the courtroom, the meaning attached to this case will reach far beyond one defendant.

Our concern is that Ayaba’s prosecution will be used to weaken Ambazonian morale and persuade a people that their political aspirations have reached a dead end. We cannot establish that this is the purpose of the Norwegian proceedings. We can, however, challenge any attempt to turn those proceedings into a verdict against every Southern Cameroonian who seeks self-determination.

A criminal court must examine evidence about alleged conduct. No government, commentator or political opponent should use that process to declare an entire people’s grievances answered.

A defendant is not an entire people

The distinction matters. Ayaba has the right to contest the allegations against him through a fair legal process. Those alleging wrongdoing must establish their case according to the applicable law. Equally, people who have suffered violence deserve to have their experiences taken seriously, regardless of who is alleged to have harmed them.

Defending due process does not require us to abandon the Southern Cameroons question. Nor does concern for victims require us to accept that the political history of the conflict can be reduced to one man’s prosecution.

Our position is that the aspirations of a people must be addressed through a credible political process. They cannot be extinguished by a criminal judgment about an individual.

Answer the political narrative with evidence

For Ayaba’s legal team and for those who describe themselves as Team Ambazonia, this moment demands serious preparation. Where the court permits relevant historical and political evidence, the defence should have the opportunity to present it. Beyond the courtroom, researchers, lawyers and advocates should make a clear, documented account available to the public.

Those who argue that Cameroun has misrepresented the foundations of its relationship with Southern Cameroons must demonstrate that argument. Identify the documents. Explain the constitutional changes. Distinguish what the historical record establishes from what remains disputed. Let claims withstand scrutiny.

The contention that the union was unlawful is a central argument among independence advocates; it should be presented as a legal and historical case to be examined, not as a ruling already delivered by the Oslo court. A claim of illegality gains force through evidence and careful reasoning.

This is an opportunity to challenge Cameroun’s account of the conflict before a wider audience. That opportunity is best served by accurate documentation, credible testimony and arguments that answer difficult questions.

Ayaba must have the opportunity to answer

Ayaba’s own account matters. His lawyers must be able to advise him and present his defence within the rules of the proceedings. Supporters cannot give his testimony for him, and political opponents should not be allowed to substitute their portrayal of him for evidence tested in court.

But responsibility for explaining the Southern Cameroons cause cannot rest on one individual alone. A serious political community must be able to preserve its history, articulate its demands and defend its people’s rights through many credible voices.

The task for Team Ayaba is a legal defence. The task for Team Ambazonia is also to ensure that public debate does not confuse the fate of a defendant with the legitimacy of an entire population’s political concerns.

Solidarity must have substance

We call for peaceful solidarity rooted in fair-trial rights, disciplined public advocacy and respect for everyone affected by the conflict. Follow the proceedings carefully. Check information before sharing it. Support access to justice through lawful and transparent means. Reject intimidation of witnesses, journalists or anyone participating in the case.

Morale is not sustained by pretending that difficult questions do not exist. It is sustained by the confidence to face them, defend rights and insist on evidence.

Ambazonia is on trial in the political imagination of those watching. But a people’s future is not the property of a single prosecution. Let the evidence be heard. Let Ayaba answer. And let no one mistake this trial for a settlement of the Southern Cameroons question.

Trial-date reporting: StopBlaBlaCam, 19 October 2026. This is an editorial expressing BaretaNews’s political perspective; it does not determine the merits of the allegations.