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Journalist Ambe Macmillian Awa, National Auditor of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking (CAMASEJ), is recovering after being shot in Bamenda on October 14, 2026.

According to an update from CAMASEJ National President Jude Viban, Ambe underwent successful surgery, during which the bullet was removed. He is now awake, conscious and responding well.

The update, based on information from CAMASEJ Bamenda Chapter President Sah Terence, said several colleagues visited the journalist at the hospital to offer support and pray for his recovery.

About 10 colleagues had gathered around his bedside to encourage him before the chapter president left the hospital later that day.

Viban expressed appreciation to Sah Terence, members of the Bamenda chapter and other colleagues who have visited, prayed for and supported Ambe since the shooting.

He also urged members to continue keeping the injured journalist in their thoughts and prayers as he recovers.

Reported kidnapping attempt

Additional accounts of the incident allege that armed men attempted to abduct Ambe while he was taken on a motorcycle, but he resisted and jumped off the motorcycle before the attackers opened fire.

The account further alleges that the first shots missed the journalist but struck and killed a 14-year-old girl who was nearby, while a subsequent shot hit Ambe on his lap close to his buttocks.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of journalists and civilians in the conflict-affected North-West Region, where media professionals continue to face security risks.

It is worth recalling that Ambe was kidnapped in 2019 and spent several hours in the custody of armed separatist fighters before regaining his freedom.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

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