IG Expresses Discontent Over Biya’s Unruliness To Embrace Dialogue: Calls For Ambazonia Diasporan Peace Protest

By Mbah Godlove

The Sisiku-led faction of the Ambazonian Interim Government (IG) has entreated Ambazonians in the Diaspora to join the Consortium call for a massively protest against the atrocities of the colonial La Republique du Cameroun.

In a communique signed by IG’s Vice President on January 26, Dabney Yerima regretted the fact that the international community has watched dictator Paul Biya’s unwillingness to seek peaceful means in resolving the Ambazonian war of independence which has claimed over 15.000 lives.

“We note, with great pain, that the Cameroun government has avoided direct engagement to find a peaceful resolution to the years-long conflict escalated following President Biya’s war declaration of November 30, 2017,” the communique read in parts.

While noting that the deadly conflict has brought devastating consequences ranging from amongst others: untold sufferings, misery, deprivations and deaths on Southern Cameroonians, Dabney called on Ambazonian activists to join the patriotic Ground Zero fighters in saying “no” to the Kleptocrat Biya-organized elections due to be forced on the people, by actively taking part in the peaceful protest on February 7, two days to the said imposed elections.

The Interim Government’s Vice President appreciated Southern Cameroons Civil Society Consortium (SCASCS) for initiating the idea of peace protests in the Diaspora on February 7, 2020.

Dabney Yerima also used Sunday’s communique to extend gratitudes to Ambazonian activists while craving their indulgence to collaborate more in liberating homeland from the whims and caprices of La Republique du Cameroun.

The statement of the IG’s Vice President comes at a time some Ambazonians are expressing disdain over infighting amongst leaders in the Diaspora and by extension, some Generals of the various pro-independence fighters’ camps.