Pope Leo XIV has announced plans to undergo surgery this week after doctors discovered a small, localised nodule in his lung, prompting prayers and messages of support from Catholics worldwide.

The 71-year-old pontiff disclosed the development during his Sunday Angelus address on October 11, 2026, saying the growth was detected at a very early stage. His doctors recommended its removal, and the procedure is expected to take place at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

“I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers,” the Pope told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The Vatican has not disclosed whether the nodule is benign or malignant. However, officials expect his postoperative hospital stay to last approximately one week.

Catholic bishops and religious communities have since called for prayers for the Holy Father and the medical team that will perform the operation.

Despite the health concern, the Pope’s planned November 6–17 pastoral visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru remains on the agenda. The Vatican has not announced any change to the itinerary.

As the Catholic world awaits further updates, the Pope’s appeal for prayers has become a central message of solidarity, with the faithful hoping for a successful operation and a smooth recovery.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews