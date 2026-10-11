A man accused of attempting to abduct two 12-year-old children reportedly took refuge inside a church at Montée Mballa in Yaoundé on Sunday, October 11, 2026, after residents chased him.

According to a report published by Cameroonian social media news outlet N’Zui Manto, the incident occurred on Sunday morning. Residents allegedly pursued the man before he entered the church, where community members reportedly followed him.

Gendarmes subsequently intervened as tensions escalated at the scene, according to the initial account. However, details surrounding the intervention and the suspect’s eventual fate remain unclear.

The circumstances of the alleged attempted abduction have not been independently established. Available reports do not explain how the children were approached, what alerted residents or whether the suspect had any prior relationship with the minors.

It also remains unclear whether the children were physically harmed or whether the man was arrested and taken into custody following the gendarmes’ intervention.

This investigation found no detailed official statement from the security authorities confirming the allegations. The claims should therefore be treated as preliminary pending confirmation from the competent authorities.

The incident comes amid heightened public concern over the safety of children following other recent reports of suspected abductions and human trafficking in Yaoundé. However, no evidence currently links Sunday’s incident to those separate investigations.

Authorities are expected to establish the facts surrounding the incident, determine whether an attempted abduction occurred and clarify what action was taken against the man.

BaretaNews will update this report as further verified information becomes available.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews