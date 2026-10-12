12 October 2026 | Ambazonia Affairs

The Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority (APLA), the organisation that emerged from the restructuring of the former Ambazonia Interim Government (IG), has formally communicated with the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia United Front (SCAUF), reaffirming its commitment to unity, institutional continuity and cooperation within the wider Ambazonian liberation movement.

In official correspondence dated 10 October 2026, addressed to the SCAUF Secretariat through its Secretary General, Mr Mike Fusi, APLA formally presented its new institutional identity and declared its intention to maintain the representation previously held by the Interim Government on the SCAUF Leadership Council.

The letter, signed by Ntube Francis Eseme, Secretary General of APLA, represents an important development in the evolving relationship between Ambazonian organisations seeking greater coordination in the struggle for self-determination.

From Interim Government to Liberation Authority

For years, the Ambazonian movement has grappled with competing political structures, leadership disagreements and the challenges of coordinating organisations pursuing the same broad national objective.

The decision by the former Interim Government to transition into the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority introduces a different organisational framework. The significance of this transition extends beyond a change of name.

It raises fundamental questions about institutional accountability, collective leadership, political representation and the role of organisations within a national liberation movement.

Rather than maintaining the structure and terminology of an interim government, APLA has adopted the identity of a liberation authority. Whether this transition produces meaningful improvements will ultimately depend on how the organisation operates, engages other stakeholders and translates its declared objectives into practical cooperation.

APLA Reaffirms Its Place Within SCAUF

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the correspondence is APLA’s explicit recognition of the existing institutional relationship between the former Interim Government and SCAUF.

The letter states that APLA maintains the representation previously held by the Interim Government within the SCAUF Leadership Council, without interruption or withdrawal from that relationship.

This declaration is important. SCAUF was established as a unity platform through which different Southern Cameroons Ambazonia organisations could engage, coordinate and pursue common national objectives while preserving their respective institutional identities.

APLA’s correspondence signals its intention to remain within that framework rather than withdraw from an existing relationship.

It also provides an opportunity to clarify the practical arrangements for representation, including the identification of the individual authorised to occupy APLA’s seat on the Leadership Council.

Institutional continuity is important, but effective representation requires clarity, participation and accountability.

Acknowledging the Earlier Contribution of Comrade Dabney Yerima

The relationship between the former Interim Government and SCAUF did not begin with the establishment of APLA.

Comrade Dabney Yerima, who served as Vice President of the Interim Government, previously participated in the SCAUF Leadership Council.

During his engagement, he demonstrated openness to cooperation and recognised the importance of bringing different Ambazonian organisations together through a common unity platform. His participation helped establish the institutional relationship that APLA now seeks to continue.

As the new authority consolidates its structures, acknowledging the contributions of those who supported earlier unity initiatives remains important. The transition offers an opportunity to build upon existing relationships rather than abandon them whenever organisational leadership or structures change.

Unity Must Move Beyond Statements

APLA’s letter also reaffirms its commitment to cooperation with Ambazonian organisations, community structures, civil society, professional networks and other stakeholders.

It identifies diplomacy, humanitarian action, civilian protection, community mobilisation, legal and policy initiatives, and the peaceful pursuit of a political settlement as areas of common interest.

These commitments deserve attention because the Ambazonian movement continues to face considerable organisational and humanitarian challenges. For too long, internal disagreements have complicated attempts to establish sustained coordination across the movement.

The existence of several organisations is not necessarily the problem. Political and organisational diversity can contribute valuable perspectives.

The greater challenge arises when organisations are unable to cooperate on issues affecting the collective interests of the people.

A unity platform does not require every organisation to dissolve its structures or surrender its identity. It requires a willingness to recognise common responsibilities, engage constructively and establish workable mechanisms for cooperation.

Unity must become an institutional practice, not merely a slogan repeated at public gatherings.

The SCAUF Leadership Council and the Road Ahead

APLA’s formal communication presents an opportunity for SCAUF and its Leadership Council to strengthen institutional coordination.

The immediate priority should be to acknowledge the correspondence, clarify APLA’s authorised representation and establish practical channels for continued engagement.

Beyond these administrative steps lies a larger question: how can the different Ambazonian organisations coordinate their political, diplomatic, humanitarian and community initiatives more effectively?

The Leadership Council has the potential to provide a common table for addressing such questions. However, its effectiveness will depend on consistent participation, mutual respect and a willingness among member organisations to translate agreements into action.

APLA’s declared commitment to collaboration is therefore welcome, but its long-term significance will be measured by practical outcomes.

The Political Question Remains Unresolved

While Ambazonian organisations continue restructuring and improving their internal relationships, the fundamental political conflict between Southern Cameroons Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun remains unresolved.

Years of armed confrontation have brought considerable human suffering, displacement, destruction and disruption to education, livelihoods and community life.

Organisational reform alone cannot resolve these challenges. Nevertheless, stronger coordination among Ambazonian stakeholders could help create a more coherent political approach to the conflict and improve engagement with international actors.

The ultimate objective must be a credible political process that addresses the underlying questions of self-determination, rights, security and the future of Southern Cameroons Ambazonia.

Meaningful, internationally supervised negotiations involving the principal parties to the conflict remain central to the pursuit of a durable settlement.

Editorial Conclusion: A Positive Development That Must Be Sustained

The formal correspondence from APLA to SCAUF should be regarded as a constructive institutional development.

It demonstrates that the transition from the Interim Government to APLA has not, at least in its declared intentions, resulted in the abandonment of existing unity arrangements.

Instead, APLA has expressed a desire to maintain its relationship with SCAUF and strengthen cooperation with other stakeholders. That commitment should be encouraged and tested through practical engagement.

Other Ambazonian organisations should equally recognise the value of sustained institutional dialogue and coordination, even where differences of opinion remain.

The future of the Southern Cameroons Ambazonia movement will not be determined simply by the number of organisations it creates, the titles its leaders hold or the declarations they issue.

It will also depend on whether those organisations can develop the discipline, accountability and cooperation necessary to address the needs and aspirations of the people they represent.

APLA has formally reaffirmed its place at the SCAUF table. The next responsibility is to make that participation meaningful.

The message is simple: different organisations, a shared national question, and a continuing responsibility to pursue a just and lasting political settlement.

Editorial commentary based on the official APLA correspondence to the SCAUF Secretariat dated 10 October 2026, signed by Secretary General Ntube Francis Eseme.