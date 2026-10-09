By BaretaNews | 9 October 2026

The Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority (APLA) has announced the designation of Ntube Francis Eseme as its Secretary General, setting out his executive and administrative responsibilities in a communiqué dated 9 October 2026.

According to the communiqué, Eseme will serve as APLA’s institutional leader and head its Secretariat. His responsibilities include coordinating the implementation of institutional decisions and strategic priorities, and ensuring coherence across the authority’s administrative and operational structures.

Who the Secretary General will work with

The statement says the Secretary General will work in institutional coordination with the following offices, bodies and communities, in accordance with their respective mandates:

The President;

The Leadership Board;

The Special Envoy;

The Secretariat;

The Operational Agencies;

Ambazonian communities; and

Relevant institutional partners.

From the Interim Government to APLA

For readers following the institutional changes, APLA is the body that transitioned from the Interim Government (IG). The communiqué places Eseme’s designation within that transition and describes it as part of establishing and operationalising APLA’s constitutional and institutional architecture.

APLA stands for the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority. The announcement sets out the Secretary General’s role within the authority, but does not name the individuals occupying the other offices listed or provide a biography of Eseme.

Commitment to collaboration and a peaceful settlement

In the statement, APLA reiterates its commitment to institutional responsibility, unity and constructive collaboration. It also identifies the protection and welfare of the people, international engagement, and the pursuit of a just, peaceful and permanent settlement of the Ambazonia question as its priorities.

Source: APLA communiqué, “Designation of the Secretary General”, dated 9 October 2026.