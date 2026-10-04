Several prominent figures who occupied key positions in La République du Cameroun’s institutions have died in 2026.

They include Claude Juimo Monthé, Marcel Niat Njifenji, Alexis Dipanda Mouelle, Cavaye Yéguié Djibril and Clément Atangana.

Here is a chronological look at their deaths.

Claude Juimo Monthé — April 4, 2026

Claude Juimo Monthé was the first among the five to die this year.

He was a former president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts, CCIMA.

He later became the institution’s honorary president and served as a member of the National Assembly.

Monthé died on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Yaoundé, reportedly after an illness.

An industrialist and prominent figure in La République du Cameroun’s business community, he headed CCIMA during the 2000s.

Marcel Niat Njifenji — April 11, 2026

One week later, Marcel Niat Njifenji, former President of the Senate, died.

The 91-year-old civil engineer died on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Yaoundé University Hospital Centre.

He had headed the Senate from its effective establishment in 2013 until his replacement in March 2026.

Before becoming Senate President, Niat Njifenji served as director general of the national electricity company.

He also held several government positions.

Alexis Dipanda Mouelle — May 4, 2026

On May 4, 2026, Alexis Dipanda Mouelle, a prominent judicial figure, also died.

The former First President of the Supreme Court was 84.

Institutional sources and state media reported that he died at Yaoundé General Hospital following an illness.

Dipanda Mouelle headed the Supreme Court from 1990 to 2014.

He previously held several positions within the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice.

One press report placed his death in Douala.

However, the account retained here places his death in Yaoundé, based on reports from Cameroon Tribune and references made during his official funeral ceremonies.

Cavaye Yéguié Djibril — May 6, 2026

Two days later, Cavaye Yéguié Djibril, former president of the National Assembly, died.

He died on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Mada, Tokombéré Subdivision, Mayo-Sava Division, Far North Region.

He was 86.

Cavaye also served as the first-degree traditional ruler of Mada.

He headed the National Assembly for 34 years, from 1992 to 2026.

That made him the longest-serving parliamentarian to occupy the Speaker’s chair in La République du Cameroun.

He left the position only weeks before his death.

Théodore Datouo replaced him as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Authorities did not officially disclose the cause of Cavaye’s death.

However, reports said he had received medical treatment abroad before returning to his native Mada.

Several sources reported that he eventually died at his home.

Clément Atangana — October 4, 2026

The latest death is that of Clément Atangana, President of the Constitutional Council.

The 85-year-old magistrate died on Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Paris.

Atangana had headed the Constitutional Council since its creation in 2018.

His death leaves another major vacancy within La République du Cameroun’s institutional structure.

Together, the deaths mark a significant year of losses among senior figures who played major roles in the country’s political, judicial, parliamentary and economic institutions.