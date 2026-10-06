A Muea family has buried Tem Elvis, one of three young men found dead at St Andrew’s Catholic School.

Elvis was laid to rest at his family home in Muea after his body was recovered from the school premises.

His family maintains that he was murdered after being taken into custody by LRC forces.

His mother and twin brother, Clovis, have been left devastated by his sudden death.

BaretaNews learned that Elvis was a native of Kuk village in Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

He reportedly lived peacefully in Muea before his arrest.

Relatives said LRC forces rounded him up alongside other youths during security operations several weeks ago.

He was reportedly taken into custody and was believed to remain detained until his body was discovered.

Elvis was found dead alongside two other young men whose identities remain unknown.

His body reportedly bore wounds and signs consistent with severe physical abuse.

His family, therefore, questions how a young man believed to be in custody ended up dead at a school.

No official statement has explained Elvis’s arrest, detention or death.

The circumstances have fuelled fresh accusations of extrajudicial killings by LRC forces in Ambazonia.

For nearly a decade, civilians have been caught between military operations and the armed conflict.

Muea has repeatedly featured in reports of alleged civilian killings, disappearances and arrests.

Families have often been left searching for answers after relatives disappear during security operations.

Meanwhile, separatist fighters have also faced accusations of killing civilians in the conflict.

However, the family says Elvis’s case must not disappear into the growing list of unresolved deaths.

His burial has therefore not ended the painful questions surrounding his death.

Instead, it has left his mother, twin brother and relatives demanding answers.

For the family, Elvis did not die on a battlefield.

He was a young man who was reportedly taken away alive.

He returned home in a coffin.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews