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Prof. Paul Nchoji Nkwi, a native of Wombong in Njinikom, Boyo Division, is now Interim President of La République du Cameroun’s Constitutional Council.
He assumed the position following the death of Clément Atangana, who had headed the Council since its creation in 2018.
Before joining the Constitutional Council, Prof. Nkwi served as a political adviser to the Social Democratic Front, SDF.
He also served as a Shadow Cabinet Minister within the opposition party.
Prof. Nkwi advised the late SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi on social affairs, youth development, and sports.
However, Nkwi has distanced his appointment from his political background.
He said his appointment has nothing to do with his membership of the SDF.
Instead, he said the authorities appointed him in his capacity as an independent academic.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews    

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