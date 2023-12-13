Ambazonia Contemplates Christmas Ceasefire: Balancing Hope and Caution

By Mbah Godlove

As the festive season approaches, Ambazonia finds itself at a crossroads, with Christmas coinciding with the traditional Monday ghost town. The debate over whether a ceasefire should be observed during this period has sparked diverse opinions. History reflects instances of ceasefire agreements, notably during the first world war where fighters shared meals with opposing camps. The question arises: should a pause in hostilities be granted for civilians and fighters to experience Christmas and New Year without the ominous sounds of gunfire?

Throughout the six-year conflict in Ambazonia, denizens in both urban centers and rural communities have collaborated in the pursuit of freedom, enduring the impacts of the conflict. One perspective argues that their sacrifices merit a respite for Christmas enjoyment. However, concerns linger that any ceasefire may incur heavy costs from colonial soldiers notorious for masquerading as freedom fighters to sabotage the quest for independence. The fear is that announcing a truce may trigger inhumane actions from the opposing forces.

While a ceasefire may offer a temporary reprieve, skepticism persists, echoing historical lessons of broken promises and exploitation by the colonial regime in Yaoundé. Past deceptive moves, such as the abolishment of Founmban federal structures and integration into La République du Cameroun, serve as cautionary tales. The delicate balance between embracing a ceasefire for a joyous festive period and safeguarding the pursuit of independence remains a complex challenge, with the past casting a shadow of doubt on the credibility of any assurances from the colonial authorities in Yaoundé.