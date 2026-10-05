Three people have died in two separate incidents on Mancho Street, Bamenda, on Sunday night.

A 20-year-old woman and her father died after developing severe symptoms shortly after eating achu at home.

The victims were identified as Tako Precious, 20, and her father, Tako Emmanuel, 45.

Tako Emmanuel was the manager of People’s Express.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Mancho Street, Bamenda II Subdivision, Mezam Division.

Relatives said Precious and her father had spent the day together at the market.

They returned home and ate achu with the rest of their family.

Shortly afterwards, Precious reportedly developed blurred vision and began vomiting.

The family reportedly had six members, but only Precious and her father developed the symptoms.

Emmanuel rushed his daughter to the Bamenda Regional Hospital himself.

Precious was admitted to the emergency unit, where medical staff began treating her.

However, Emmanuel reportedly developed similar symptoms while waiting for his daughter.

Precious later died in the hospital’s Casualty Unit.

Her father also died in the Intensive Care Unit.

The cause of death remains unclear.

Although relatives suspect food poisoning, no official medical confirmation has been released.

The fact that only the two victims reportedly developed symptoms has also raised questions about the cause.

Relatives suspect that something could have happened while the two were at the market.

However, no evidence currently confirms that suspicion.

Meanwhile, a separate death was reported in the same neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Chi Noel, reportedly died after an alleged assault.

The teenager was accused of stealing 200,000 FCFA from a feed store around Hospital Roundabout in Bamenda.

According to reports, Chi was allegedly beaten by his brother and some of his friends.

He was reportedly taken towards the Bamenda Regional Hospital after the assault.

However, he died before reaching the health facility.

The two incidents have left Mancho Street residents shaken.

Authorities have yet to publicly establish the circumstances behind the three deaths.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews