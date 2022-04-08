Connect with us

Dozens Homeless In Mutengene After Unprecedented Fire
Published

2 weeks ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Dozens Homeless In Mutengene After Unprecedented Fire

By Mbah Godlove

Several people in Mutengene, Fako County, are now homeless following a fire outbreak that has hit the locality.

Sources say the fire broke out about 6 am Friday, April 8 in a neighborhood in Mutengene known as Electric Line.

The incident has rendered dozens homeless as many houses were destroyed.

BN gathered that the unprecedented fire equally left several shops burned.

When locals discovered the flames, they struggled to put them out with sand and water but the fire would cause a lot of damage before gradually dying down.

At the time of this report, the cause of the inferno remains unknown, but suspicions are high that it might be a result of poor electrical connection.

Victims have wailing as the damage is estimated as hundreds of million francs CFA.

