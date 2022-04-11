Connect with us

Bambili: University Students Found Dead Days After Disappearance

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Bambili: University Students Found Dead Days After Disappearance

By Mbah Godlove

Daouda Musa, a student of the University of Bamenda has been discovered dead days after he was declared missing.

BarataNews gathered that Daouda Musa, a student of the Higher Institute of Commerce and Management, HICM, went missing in Bambili Thursday, April 7, 2022.

For 5 days, family members, friends, and classmates have been in search of a young, intelligent, and dynamic student.

Earlier this Monday, April 10, his mortal remains were discovered in a river along Mbengwi road, already in an advanced state of decomposition.

It remains unclear those behind the death of the young Daouda Musa but suspicions are pointing towards colonial soldiers who are noted for attacking civilians along Mbengwi road.

At the time of this report, family members and friends of the deceased have been wailing over the loss of the HICM student.

