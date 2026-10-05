La République du Cameroun’s Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji, quietly travelled to Bamenda, Northern Zone of Ambazonia, on Monday.

Atanga Nji addressed a small gathering of colonial administrators and security officials at Up Station.

However, his security meeting quickly turned into praise for President Paul Biya and his regime.

Atanga Nji claimed the colonial regime had contained the conflict, with only pockets of resistance remaining across the Northern Zones.

He also praised the Northwest Region for its performance during the presidential election.

According to him, the region delivered Biya’s second-best results after the South Region.

Atanga Nji further claimed that the region recorded no security incidents during the election.

He said people voted massively for Biya, whom he described as the “Fon of Fons.”

The minister linked the alleged electoral support to gifts Biya reportedly sent after the election.

The items, reportedly donated by China, included soap, vegetable oil, buckets, and rice.

However, Atanga Nji’s narrative leaves out a crucial reality on the ground.

Large numbers of Ambazonians have fled the Northern Zone because of the ongoing conflict.

Therefore, electoral figures from the region cannot simply be treated as a reflection of the population’s political choices.

The slave minister’s visit to Bamenda comes as the colonial regime continues to portray the conflict as a security problem rather than a political crisis.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews