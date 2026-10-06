Soldiers of La republique du Cameroun on Sunday, October 4, murdered three young men at the Catholic School Field in Muea, Buea Subdivision.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area overnight before the bodies were discovered early Monday, October 5.

People who arrived at the field to play football first discovered the bodies. They later alerted neighbourhood residents.

Witnesses said the three victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. They also noticed marks around their hands, suggesting they may have been restrained.

The bodies remained at the field for several hours as residents waited for their removal.

By 6:30 pm, two bodies still lay at the Catholic School Field. More than 12 hours had passed since authorities discovered them.

The bodies remained unclaimed and lay in front of a classroom where students were expected to resume classes Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the third victim, identified as Elvis from Muea, was taken away by his family.

Elvis was in military custody before his death. His body showed signs of torture.

This incident adds to the wanton killings of innocent civilians in Ambazonia. BaretaNews calls for external intervention to protect Ambazonia citizens as the onslaught continues.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews