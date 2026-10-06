Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
X (Twitter) 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Soldiers of La republique du Cameroun on Sunday, October 4, murdered three young men at the Catholic School Field in Muea, Buea Subdivision.
Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area overnight before the bodies were discovered early Monday, October 5.
People who arrived at the field to play football first discovered the bodies. They later alerted neighbourhood residents.
Witnesses said the three victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. They also noticed marks around their hands, suggesting they may have been restrained.
The bodies remained at the field for several hours as residents waited for their removal.
By 6:30 pm, two bodies still lay at the Catholic School Field. More than 12 hours had passed since authorities discovered them.
The bodies remained unclaimed and lay in front of a classroom where students were expected to resume classes Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the third victim, identified as Elvis from Muea, was taken away by his family.
Elvis was in military custody before his death. His body showed signs of torture.

This incident adds to the wanton killings of innocent civilians in Ambazonia. BaretaNews calls for external intervention to protect Ambazonia citizens as the onslaught continues.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

I saw Baghdad in Menji- Equinox Journalist Recounts

          Social Media has been washed with videos…
  • April 22, 2018
  • 2 minute read

Yaounde Sends Generals To Ambazonia Amid Battlefield Losses

Panic appears to be spreading in Yaounde as senior regime generals continue…
  • July 14, 2026
  • 1 minute read

Fru Ndi Reaffirms Anti-Ambazonian Stance: Says SDF Must Participate In Elections, Ambazonia Forces Welcome The Challenge

Fru Ndi Reaffirms Anti-Ambazonian Stance, Says SDF Must Participate In Elections By…
  • November 16, 2019
  • 2 minute read

Deadly Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Agony, Many Feared Dead.

Deadly Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Agony, Many Feared Dead. By Mbah…
  • February 18, 2023
  • 1 minute read