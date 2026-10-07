Soldiers from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) secure a ceremony honouring four soldiers killed in the violence that erupted in the Northwest and Southwest Regions of Cameroon, where most of the country’s English-speaking minority live, on November 17, 2017 in Bamenda. Four soldiers were killed this month in less than a week, in attacks attributed to secessionist “terrorists”. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER
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Ambazonia Freedom Fighters have reportedly neutralised two loyal forces of La République du Cameroun in Ndu.

The incident occurred in Ndu, a precinct of Donga Mantung County in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

BaretaNews gathered that the two LRC forces were on patrol when they came under attack.

The incident reportedly occurred along the road leading to Ndu District Hospital.

Several other LRC forces are also said to have sustained injuries during the attack.

The exact number of injured forces and the severity of their injuries remained unclear at the time of publication.

Sources attributed the attack to Ambazonia Freedom Fighters operating in the area.

However, BaretaNews could not independently verify the identities of those responsible.

LRC administrative or security authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of publication.

BaretaNews continues to monitor developments and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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