A colonial police officer serving under the regime in La République du Cameroun has reportedly been neutralised by Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Fundong, Boyo County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

The operation reportedly took place on Thursday evening in the Noh neighbourhood of Fundong. Local residents said multiple gunshots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. Moments later, the lifeless body of the police officer was discovered, marking yet another deadly setback for Yaoundé’s security forces operating in Ambazonian territory.

According to information gathered from on-the-ground sources, the Restoration Forces took the officer’s service rifle and other military equipment during the operation. His helmet was later found abandoned near the Teachers’ Quarter, suggesting the fighters withdrew from the scene after successfully completing the raid.

Photographs circulating on social media allegedly show military equipment, ammunition and protective gear recovered by the fighters. Pro-Ambazonia sources identified the unit behind the operation as the Boyo Pythons, an active Restoration Force operating in Boyo County.

In a statement shared through separatist-linked communication channels, the Boyo Pythons claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as another “fresh harvest” against occupying forces. The group further claimed that another weapon had been added to its arsenal following the successful operation.

The latest incident adds to the growing list of attacks targeting colonial security forces across the Northern and Southern Zones of Ambazonia. Restoration Forces have continued to intensify operations against the military, police and gendarmerie as the armed conflict between Ambazonian independence fighters and the Yaoundé regime enters another year.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews