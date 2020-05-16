“Come Quick and Find a Solution to the Anglophone Conflict,” Christopher Fomunyoh Tells Switzerland

“Come Quick and Find a Solution to the Anglophone Crisis,”

Christopher Fomunyoh Tells Switzerland

By Mbah Godlove.

Senior Associate for Africa and National Democratic Institute for International Relations, Christopher Fomunyoh has entreated Switzerland to speed up the process to solve the ongoing deadly armed conflict in Ambazonia.

The UN researcher made the statement after Swiss President, Simonetta Sommaruga announced on Twitter that she had discussed her country’s willingness to seek a solution to the Ambazonia war of independence with Mr Paul Biya in a telephone conversation earlier on Thursday May 14.

Reacting to President Sommaruga’s tweet, Christopher Fomunyoh intimated that it was about time Switzerland helped in resolving the conflict.

“Either you seriously lead peace talks and play your hand fully,or you become complicit in waving the talks every time others want to act.people are dying daily” he said on Twitter

For several months now, Switzerland has advocated to broker a peace deal in the conflict which is nearing its 4th year.

It remains unclear if Thursday’s telephone interview will set the pace for the Swiss led dialogue.