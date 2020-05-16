“Come Quick and Find a Solution to the Anglophone Conflict,” Christopher Fomunyoh Tells Switzerland

“Come Quick and Find a Solution to the Anglophone Crisis,”
Christopher Fomunyoh Tells Switzerland
By Mbah Godlove.
Senior Associate for Africa and National Democratic Institute for International Relations, Christopher Fomunyoh has entreated Switzerland to speed up the process to solve the ongoing deadly armed conflict in Ambazonia.
The UN researcher made the statement after Swiss President, Simonetta Sommaruga announced on Twitter that she had discussed her country’s willingness to seek a solution to the Ambazonia war of independence with Mr Paul Biya in a telephone conversation earlier on Thursday May 14.
Reacting to President Sommaruga’s tweet, Christopher Fomunyoh intimated that it was about time Switzerland helped in resolving the conflict.
“Either you seriously lead peace talks and play your hand fully,or you become complicit in waving the talks every time others want to act.people are dying daily” he said on Twitter
For several months now, Switzerland has advocated to broker a peace deal in the conflict which is nearing its 4th year.
It remains unclear if Thursday’s telephone interview will set the pace for the Swiss led dialogue.
Sunshine
May 17, 2020 at 12:27 AM
THE SWISS ARE NOT INTERESTED IN AMBAZONIA BECOMING AND INDEPENDENT NATION! THEY KNOW OUR STORY BUT CONTINUE TO PRETEND THINKING THAT WE, AMBAZONIANS WILL GIVE UP OUR INDEPENDENCE DECLARED BY OUR PRESIDENT, H.E SISSIKU AYUK TABE ON OCTOBER 1, 20017.
The Swiss Want Ambazonians to come to the table as beggars. La republic has continued to kill Ambazonians hoping they drop their arms and surrender! IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.
We have known before now that the Swiss are not objective in getting Southern Cameroon and French Cameroon to the negotiation table on equal basis. They want Southern Cameroon to come to the table as beggars from NOSO and plead their case for another fake federation, not even the kind they had before 1972 that was annulled by French Cameroon. French Cameroon on the other side is not willing to let go of Ambazonia as it’s their only source of revenue and slaves.
The Swiss are there to defend their interest and that of French Cameroon. It’s almost twp years since the initiation of Swiss Talks to get the two waring parties together but biya has refused and continue to destroy and kill Ambazonians who they do not consider as equals on the negotiation table. As the Swiss delay and play for time, biya in agreement them continues to kill, weaken and destroy Ambazonia while pretending to start a reconstruction project in Ambazonia. The Swiss even gave the money to fund the BIR recently to kill us while pretending it was for Covid l9.
Just to remind the Swiss, the UN and France, that there will be no reconstruction in Ambazonia without Negotiating with H.E Sissiku. A third party, the UN, must be on the negotiating table to end the war biya declared and continue to kill more than 22,000 of us in Ambazonia. Biya shall retreat in shame and pay for all the Killing and destruction in Ambazonia. Finally, Ambazonia will retain their international boundaries with french cameroun as they were before 1960. The UN AND THE SWISS should know this: it was French Cameroun that separated themselves from Southern Cameroon after the
deceptive union of the United Republic of cameroun NOT AMBAZONIANS THAT THEY HAVE LABLED SEPARATISTS AND ARE KILLING AND BLAMING THEM TODAY FOR SEPARATING FROM EAST CAMEROUN while UN and France stand by and watch THE GENOCIDE.