Christians of the Bamenda Archdiocese openly expressed their frustration when the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon, Jose Avelino Betancourt, mentioned President Paul Biya during the rededication of the St Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral. The reaction was immediate. The crowd booed when he introduced Fai Yengo Francis as Paul Biya’s representative.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 14, 2025, during a ceremony celebrating 50 years of the cathedral’s existence. Instead, it turned into a visible display of public anger. The nuncio was taken aback by the reaction and quickly reminded the crowd that he was the Holy See’s official representative in Cameroon.

The tension in the cathedral reflected a broader national mood. Many Cameroonians remain bitter over what they describe as the stolen victory of Issa Tchiroma Bakary. They believe he was the rightful winner of the October presidential election and see Biya’s continued rule as a product of fraud.

The Bamenda incident shows how fragile the political climate has become. People are tired after more than four decades of stagnation, corruption, and unkept promises. The disputed election only deepened the frustration and widened the disconnect between citizens and the regime.

Across the country, conversations echo the same message. Cameroonians feel unheard, unprotected, and unrepresented. The refusal to acknowledge their choice at the polls has strengthened resentment and pushed many into open defiance.

The embarrassment at the cathedral was more than a moment of protest. It was a clear signal of a population that no longer hides its anger. It shows a country on the edge, tired of old patterns, and desperate for real change.

By Lucas Muma