Connect with us

News

Ghost Town Obedience Leaves Colonial Officials In Trouble
Advertisement

News

Mark Bareta Entreats Ambazonians to be Watchful of Detractors

News

French Cameroun Fabricates Facts To Cover Barbarism

News

Ambazonian Youths Agitate As Colonial Military Gun Down Civilian In Broad Daylight

Breaking News News

Colonial Governor Lures Buea Population With Empty Special Status

News

Frustrated Colonial Soldiers Transfer Aggression On Unarmed Ambazonians

News

Dabney Yerima Hails Restoration Fighters, Cautions Against Emulating French Cameroun's Militia's Atrocities

News

Field Marshall No Pity On The Offensive: 3 Colonial Soldiers Drop Dead

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: ACT Press For Tougher US Sanctions On French Cameroun

News

Mark Bareta Debunks Allegations Of Attempted Arrest By Belgian Police

News

Ghost Town Obedience Leaves Colonial Officials In Trouble

Published

2 days ago

on

Ghost Town Obedience Leaves Colonial Officials In Trouble

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Buea have left colonial officials worried after observing this week’s traditional Monday ghost town operation in grand style.

Streets remained deserted and businesses shut down as residents of the Ambazonian capital honored the clarion call to stay at home this Monday, July 12.

BN has learned that one of the areas which felt today’s boycott of Activities was Molyko.

It is worth mentioning that some French Cameroun administrators who were disappointed at the nature of the town went around destroying property belonging to denizens.

Sources say, colonial council officials embedded in a military patrol, damaged several items on the basis that owners respected Monday’s ghost town.

Despite the pressure from council authorities denizens still massively observed the Monday traditional ghost town operation

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.