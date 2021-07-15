Connect with us

Published

3 days ago

on

Consternation in Balikumbat Over Brutal killing of Famous Entertainer

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Balikumbat local government area have been in tears after French Cameroun soldiers gunned down a popular entertainer in the area.

About 4am Thursday July 15, Victor Dohmeng aka Grand Kumba was pull out of his house by colonial soldiers and shot several times, BN has learned.

Some residence came to his rescue shortly after the soldiers had left but this was only after the song star had died in his own pool.

Grand Kumba as was fondly called will be remembered for his outstanding skills in infographic

Villagers have described him as a simple person who found joy in bringing smiles on the face of any one who came closer.

It is worth mentioning that, he is just one of several ordinary Ambazonians killed by the colonial military recently.

