Ambazonia Forces Make Dangerous Move As Buea Shuts Down

By Mbah Godlove

Activities in Buea have remained grounded after Ambazonia forces visited some parts of the town to reinforce order.

Earlier this Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Ambazonia forces made their presence felt in mile 16 and Muea as they sought to call the population to order.

Serious gun exchanges ensued between the freedom fighters and colonial soldiers with one reportedly killed by the people’s liberation army in Muea.

However, BN can not independently confirm the killing of the colonial soldier at the moment.

After the strong statement from the Ambazonia Forces, the whole of the Ambazonia capital went silent and all activities were completely grounded.

The outing was a confirmation to many residents that freedom fighters still live among them and respecting them is crucial at this point in time.