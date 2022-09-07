Connect with us

News

Ambazonia Forces Make Dangerous Move As Buea Shuts Down
Advertisement

News

Captured Ambazonian Fighters Leading Colonial Soldiers In Bafut

News

Buea: Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Broad Day Light

News

Colonial Operation Abort Monday Ghost Town Fails, Governor Counsels Tour To Schools.

News

Boyo county population express disdain over the colonial ban on community schools

News

Two Colonial Soldiers, enablers go down in Donga-Mantung as Ambazonia Forces take new twists

News

After Announcing Effective Back To School, French Cameroun Sabotages Ambazonia Forces With PSS Mankon Drama

News

Buea Military Chief Moja Moja Promises Though Days For Incarcerated Ambazonian Leader

News

Forceful Disappearance Of Abdulkarim Stirs Tension, Anger In Ambazonians

Breaking News News

Ground Zero: Colonial Army General Bouba Receives First Ambazonia Baptism Of Fire

News

Ambazonia Forces Make Dangerous Move As Buea Shuts Down

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Ambazonia Forces Make Dangerous Move As Buea Shuts Down

By Mbah Godlove

Activities in Buea have remained grounded after Ambazonia forces visited some parts of the town to reinforce order.

Earlier this Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Ambazonia forces made their presence felt in mile 16 and Muea as they sought to call the population to order.

Serious gun exchanges ensued between the freedom fighters and colonial soldiers with one reportedly killed by the people’s liberation army in Muea.

However, BN can not independently confirm the killing of the colonial soldier at the moment.

After the strong statement from the Ambazonia Forces, the whole of the Ambazonia capital went silent and all activities were completely grounded.

The outing was a confirmation to many residents that freedom fighters still live among them and respecting them is crucial at this point in time.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.