Cameroonians in Belgium poured into the streets this Saturday, November 15, 2025, voicing their anger over what they describe as a stolen election and a brutal system of repression. Their demonstration added to the growing frustration shared by millions across the country and the diaspora.

They held placards bearing images of Paul Biya, ELECAM officials and scenes of violent repression that followed the October 12 presidential election. Their message was clear. Cameroonians are tired of a system that silences dissent and crushes hope.

Some protesters went further by wearing handcuffs, sealing their mouths and tying their hands with ropes. Their appearance symbolised the suffocation ordinary citizens face under a regime accused of abductions, enforced disappearances and intimidation.

The tension stems from the disputed poll results. Issa Tchiroma Bakary, leader of the Cameroon National Salvation Front, declared victory on election night. But despite massive evidence pointing toward a different outcome, the constitutional council announced Paul Biya as the winner and quickly swore him in for an eighth term.

The move deepened the belief that the process was rigged long before votes were cast. Many see the council’s decision as part of a broader system that protects a regime now in power for 43 years, widely blamed for economic stagnation, corruption, insecurity, and institutional decay.

Even after securing the contested mandate, the government intensified arrests targeting FSNC members and citizens demanding electoral truth. Reports of intimidation and disappearances continue to surface, amplifying public outrage.

From Yaounde to Bamenda, Douala to Buea and across diaspora hubs, many Cameroonians say the country has reached a breaking point. The Belgian protest is just one of many signs that faith in the political system has collapsed, and the population is no longer willing to suffer in silence.

The frustration is not only about a disputed election. It reflects deep exhaustion over decades of failed governance, unkept promises and shrinking freedoms. As the pressure builds at home and abroad, Cameroonians are demanding accountability, justice and real democratic change.

By Lucas Muma