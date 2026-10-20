Ambazonia’s independence leader faces war crimes and crimes against humanity allegations; he denies wrongdoing.

Ambazonia independence leader Ayaba Cho Lucas is scheduled to stand trial at Oslo District Court in Norway on November 10, 2026, over allegations linked to the armed conflict in Southern Cameroons, also known as Ambazonia.

Norwegian authorities arrested Cho in September 2024 and have held him in pretrial detention. Initially, investigators suspected him of inciting crimes against humanity connected to the conflict in the Northern and Southern Zones of Ambazonia. The case has since expanded to include allegations of war crimes.

An Oslo court has authorised his continued detention until the trial begins. Court records cited by local media reportedly refer to provisions of Norway’s Penal Code covering direct and public incitement to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The proceedings are expected to last slightly more than three months, with the current schedule running until February 19, 2027.

Cho, whose legal name is Cho Lucas Yabah, is a leading figure in the Ambazonia Governing Council and is associated with the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), one of the armed groups involved in the conflict.

He has denied the allegations. His lawyer has previously argued that the accusations stem from a misunderstanding of his role in the conflict.

The trial is expected to draw significant international attention as one of the most consequential legal proceedings outside Africa involving a prominent figure in the Ambazonian independence struggle.

For Ambazonia, the case puts the conflict back under international scrutiny. The proceedings will test the prosecution’s evidence and give the defence an opportunity to challenge the allegations before a Norwegian court.

Ayaba Cho remains presumed innocent unless and until the court establishes his guilt.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews Editor