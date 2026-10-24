The council says its leader has not been indicted and describes the case as politically motivated.

The Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) has rejected reports that its leader, Dr Cho Lucas Ayaba, will go on trial in Norway on November 10, 2026, accusing outlets it associates with Cameroun of spreading misinformation.

In a statement dated October 23 and signed by its Vice President, Dr Julius Nyih, the council said no trial would begin on that date. It attributed this to what it described as the absence of an indictment by Norwegian authorities.

The statement, titled “Dr Cho’s Potential Trial Unpacked,” addresses the Ambazonian people and the wider international community. It challenges the announced date while leaving open the possibility of proceedings at a later stage.

Council Calls the Case Politically Motivated

AGovC characterised the potential proceedings as politically motivated and accused Norwegian authorities of complicity with Cameroun. These are the council’s allegations; the statement does not provide independent evidence establishing them.

The council also accused communications outlets it described as proxies of Cameroun of using trial reports to divert attention from developments in Ambazonia. It pointed to what it characterised as battlefield setbacks for Cameroun, continued civil disobedience and October 1 independence celebrations.

The statement presents those developments as evidence of continued support for the Ambazonian cause.

ACN and Amba News Line Named for Court Coverage

AGovC said that, should a trial begin, representatives of Ambazonia Communications Network (ACN) and Amba News Line would provide reporting and analysis from the courtrooms in Oslo.

Its wording—“when, and if”—makes an important distinction: the council is disputing the November 10 start date, rather than announcing that the case has been dismissed or that future proceedings have been ruled out.

Court Confirmation Remains Necessary

The statement does not include a court notice, prosecutorial document or revised hearing date supporting its account. This article reflects AGovC’s position as set out in the communiqué; it does not independently confirm the indictment status or court timetable.

An official update from the relevant Norwegian court or prosecuting authority would be needed to resolve the conflicting accounts about November 10.