Two gendarmes of La République du Cameroun were apprehended alongside three civilians after a businessman’s release in a ransom deal worth 17 million. This exposes the malicious crimes committed by LRC soldiers in sabotaging the ongoing struggle for the independence of Ambazonia.

Residents of Konye were reportedly left in shock after two alleged gendarmes of La République du Cameroun were apprehended over suspected kidnapping for ransom on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

According to eyewitness accounts provided to this publication, the suspects were allegedly part of a network that abducts residents along the Kumba–Bamenda highway, holds them in the bush, and demands ransom from their families.

At least five suspects, two gendarmes and three civilians, were reportedly apprehended. However, their identities, official status, and alleged roles in the operation require independent confirmation.

17 Million Ransom Paid

Sources familiar with the incident alleged that the suspects had just received FCFA 17 million to release a prominent businessman in Konye.

The alleged kidnappers reportedly returned the businessman after collecting the ransom. However, they were accused of abducting another person shortly afterwards.

Their reported attempt to escape triggered a confrontation with residents, who allegedly intercepted them and prevented their departure.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, the condition of the alleged second victim, and whether the ransom payment can be independently verified remain unclear.

Two Gendarmes Identified

Sources identified the two gendarmes as Zogo Armel and Dieudonné Tshafack. Three other civilians were also reportedly apprehended.

According to the accounts received, the suspects allegedly admitted during questioning by residents that they belonged to a specialised unit involved in kidnappings.

Their involvement in serious criminal activity must therefore be established through a transparent investigation and due legal process.

Serious Questions for La République du Cameroun

This exposes a grave breach of public trust. Gendarmes are entrusted with protecting lives, enforcing the law, and preventing criminal activity.

The involvement of serving security personnel in kidnapping would represent a disturbing contradiction of those responsibilities.

For communities across the Southern Zone of Ambazonia, already affected by years of armed conflict and insecurity, such allegations risk deepening public fear and mistrust.

The reported incident also raises critical questions about how La République du Cameroun screens, supervises, and holds accountable personnel operating within its security apparatus.

Authorities must determine whether the suspects are serving gendarmes, whether they used official resources, and whether other personnel were involved. Any proven misconduct must attract appropriate legal consequences, regardless of rank or institutional affiliation.

Residents also deserve answers about the alleged ransom payment, the reported second abduction, and the identities of any additional suspects.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews Editor