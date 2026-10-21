Party president Njang Denis Tabe urges participation across political divisions and offers collaboration towards a lasting solution.

The Popular Action Party (PAP) has officially endorsed The People’s Consultative Conference (TPCC), calling on Cameroun’s government to support the initiative and urging people from the former Southern Cameroons, at home and abroad, to participate regardless of their political or constitutional convictions.

In a press statement dated 19 October 2026 and signed by its national president, Njang Denis Tabe, the party welcomed the declaration titled “Towards a Permanent Solution”. It said the proposed platform’s emphasis on safe, structured and inclusive consultation reflected principles PAP had long advocated.

A call for dialogue across political divisions

PAP said the suffering, loss of lives, displacement and destruction of livelihoods in the North West and South West required a collective, transparent and nonviolent response.

The party presented its endorsement as an offer of cooperation, expressing openness to partnerships and constructive engagement aimed at addressing the Anglophone question peacefully and comprehensively.

It argued that no single organisation or movement could deliver a solution alone. A lasting settlement, the statement said, would require collective ownership, mutual respect and honest dialogue.

Appeal to the state and international partners

PAP called on participants to bring their experiences to the process and be ready both to speak and to listen. Its invitation extended to people with differing views on the constitutional future of the former Southern Cameroons.

The party also urged the state to engage constructively with what it described as a lawful, nonviolent and transparent platform for building long-term peace.

Alongside that appeal, PAP asked civil society, key stakeholders and international partners to support the initiative. It referred to the conference’s College of Convenors as bringing together elders, religious leaders and traditional authorities.

Friday prayer and reflection

The statement encouraged supporters and people of goodwill to pause every Friday at 3 p.m. for prayer and reflection focused on wisdom, unity and the success of the process. It did not specify a time zone.

PAP’s endorsement sets out the party’s support and willingness to collaborate. The document does not announce a conference date or venue, or confirm a government response to its appeal.

The statement closes with the words: “Our People. Our Voice. Our Future.”

Source: Popular Action Party press statement, reference PAP/PR/023/1026/Yde, dated 19 October 2026, signed by National President Njang Denis Tabe.