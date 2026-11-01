An account of an attack in Ndobor raises urgent questions about a family’s safety—and the danger of treating relatives as targets.

By James Agbor | BaretaNews

An account received by BaretaNews of a violent incident in Douala’s Ndobor neighbourhood raises serious concerns about the safety of a young woman identified as Rose and her family.

The accompanying video is described by the source as showing a young woman lying in blood while her mother and siblings cry nearby. BaretaNews has not independently verified the recording’s date, location or the identity of the injured woman. The information supplied places the incident approximately two weeks before the report was received.

The circumstances remain unclear. But the principle at stake is unequivocal: no civilian should face violence because of a family connection, a suspected relationship or an accusation circulated without evidence.

A Family Confronted by Fear

Sources supplying the account identify Rose’s late father as Mr Asonganyi, described as a traditional chief from Upper Bayang and a prominent supporter of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement.

Those sources allege that Ambazonian fighters killed him in January 2021 following accusations that he collaborated with government security forces. BaretaNews has not independently established the circumstances of his death or verified those accusations.

The same account alleges that unidentified men came looking for Rose in connection with suspicions about her involvement with parties to the conflict. No independently verified evidence has been provided to establish those suspicions, identify the men or determine their motives.

Repeating an accusation does not prove it. Nor does an allegation against a parent establish wrongdoing by a daughter.

Even where someone is suspected of an offence, threats, assault and retaliation are not substitutes for evidence and lawful proceedings.

Photograph supplied as Rose Asonganyi.

Responsibility Must Be Established, Not Assumed

The available information does not establish who was responsible for the reported incident in Ndobor. It would therefore be premature to attribute it to Ambazonian fighters, government-linked actors or any other group.

That uncertainty must not become an excuse to dismiss the family’s concerns. Equally, a distressing recording cannot, by itself, establish the identity or political affiliation of an attacker.

An investigation must establish what happened, who was harmed, whether threats preceded the incident and whether surviving family members face continuing danger. Conclusions should follow the evidence rather than the political loyalties of those discussing the case.

Safety Must Come Before Blame

According to the sources, children of the late Mr Asonganyi were travelling towards Nigeria for safety when the account was supplied, while their widowed mother remained behind. BaretaNews has not independently confirmed their movements or present circumstances.

If accurate, that account describes a family facing separation alongside fear for its safety. The mother’s welfare also deserves attention, including whether she has access to care and trusted support.

Rose should not have to establish her political innocence before her safety matters. Neither should her relatives be treated as responsible for allegations made against another member of their family.

Women in conflict-affected communities can face dangerous suspicions arising from real or alleged personal relationships. Such suspicions must never become permission for intimidation or violence. Responsibility for an attack belongs to the perpetrator, not to the person targeted.

No Cause Justifies Attacking Civilians

BaretaNews condemns violence against civilians regardless of who commits it or the explanation offered.

Any actor claiming to defend a community must respect the safety of its members, including those whose associations or opinions it dislikes. Political grievances do not justify collective punishment. Personal accusations do not authorise revenge.

For Rose and her relatives, the immediate priorities are safety, appropriate medical care where needed, and a credible examination of the reported incident without exposing them to further harm.

The unanswered questions demand careful reporting. The protection of civilians demands no qualification.

Video supplied with the account

Content warning: This footage may contain graphic injury, blood and distressing scenes. Its date, location and the identity of the injured person have not been independently verified.