Ex Restoration Fighters Sting French Cameroun

By Mbah Godlove

The officials of the colonial regime of French Cameroun are yet to c terms with the protest of ex Ambazonian fighters in Buea.

While Ambazonia was observing the traditional ghost town this Monday, February 1, a group of boys who call themselves ex-restoration Fighters took to the streets, protesting what they qualified as “fake government promises”.

Fed up with numerous unfulfilled promises of the colonial regime, the boys took to the streets of Bokwango — a neighborhood in Buea — to air out their frustration.

Hear one of them: “We are tired of government’s unfulfilled promises of giving us jobs to make a better life.

This is the major thing they promised to us when we were fighting in the bushes for the restoration of the state of Ambazonia.

Several months after we laid our arms and came to this center, it’s from one promise to another,” he said.

In November 2018, the Biya-led government began hiring men to pose as restoration fighters who were tired of defending the colors of Ambazonia.

They were confined in the name of rehabilitation in the Disarmament Demobilisation and Reintegration centers.

The failed colonial regime was taken aback when their hidden motive was revealed in Monday’s demonstration.

Pressure is mounting on among government officials as they seek an alternative means to counter the chaotic situation.