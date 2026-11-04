SCA Germany has announced the death of Mama Theresia Biy, mother of Joseph Wirba, the former Jakiri MP whose defiant parliamentary intervention became a defining moment for many supporters of the Southern Cameroons cause.

Mama Theresia Biy died on 30 October 2026, according to a condolence statement issued by Southern Cameroons Associations Germany, SCA Germany e.V., on 4 November.

The statement, signed by the association’s chairman, Dr D. Njibamum, offers sympathy to Wirba and his entire family and prays for strength and comfort during their bereavement.

“May her soul rest in peace,” the association said.

A voice that challenged Yaoundé

Wirba represented Jakiri in Bui as a Social Democratic Front parliamentarian. His December 2016 intervention in Cameroun’s National Assembly brought the grievances of Southern Cameroonians directly into the parliamentary chamber at a moment of mounting confrontation.

He challenged the government over its treatment of English-speaking communities and denounced abuses attributed to the security forces. His intervention was subsequently recounted in testimony submitted to a United States congressional hearing on Cameroun in June 2018.

For supporters of Ambazonia, Wirba’s significance lies in that willingness to challenge state authority from within an institution where he had been elected to represent his people. His intervention gave public expression to grievances that would become central to the independence movement.

He continued to advocate for Southern Cameroons abroad. In a 2019 conference contribution published by BaretaNews, he set out his argument about Southern Cameroons’ political status and the origins of the conflict. Those arguments remain part of his political position and advocacy.

Bereavement in the shadow of exile

Wirba’s public stand was followed by exile. In a letter dated 28 March 2018, reported at the time by Cameroon News Agency, he said he had left because he feared arrest or death at the hands of the authorities. These were his stated reasons for leaving.

His subsequent presence in the United Kingdom was documented, including at the January 2019 launch of his book, Wirbaforce. His mother’s death now places a family bereavement against that long history of separation from home.

The SCA Germany statement does not announce funeral arrangements or say whether Wirba will return. BaretaNews has not independently confirmed his funeral travel plans.

BaretaNews extends its condolences

BaretaNews extends its heartfelt condolences to Honourable Joseph Wirba, his family and all who knew and loved Mama Theresia Biy.

We recognise Wirba’s place in the political history of Southern Cameroons and the courage his supporters associate with his public stand. At this moment, however, our thoughts are first with a son and a family grieving the loss of a mother.

Exile can make bereavement especially painful, separating people from the relatives and communities with whom they would normally mourn. No political disagreement should diminish the compassion owed to a bereaved family.

May the family find comfort and strength in one another and in the support of their community. May Mama Theresia Biy rest in peace.

Primary source: SCA Germany e.V. condolence statement, reference 041126/PR/SCAG, dated 4 November 2026.